The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) met with the Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) Executives and their Attorney on Tuesday, 30th October, 2018 in an attempt to further discussions related to the proposed roster system tied to the implementation of the PHA’s impending standardized shift system.

The proposed roster schedules were provided to the BNU on May 31st, 2018.

In a press release the PHA said, “the BNU originally agreed to provide a response to the PHA by June 7th, 2018, but has continually moved the goal post in this regard, postponing meetings and failing to provide any written feedback.

“Most recently, the BNU proposed a meeting date of September 11th, 2018 which was agreed to by the PHA.

“When contacted on September 7th the BNU then proposed a new meeting date of October 5th instead.

“This was rejected by the PHA in favour of a date within ten days of the originally scheduled meeting date of September 11th, 2018.

“The BNU failed to respond to this compromise and once again failed to submit their written proposal.

“October 5th has since passed and the PHA still awaits their proposal related to the roster schedules,” said the statement.

“During the October 30th meeting with the BNU, the PHA confirmed its intent to maintain the implementation date of December 10th, 2018 for the new standardized shift system for nurses, and once again invited the BNU to provide documented feedback related to the proposed roster system identified for each PHA institution.

“The BNU confirmed that it was not in a position to do so.”

The PHA says it once again requested that the BNU submit in writing, their specific objections to the shift system by Friday November 2nd, 2018, and invited the BNU to a follow-up meeting no later than Tuesday November 6th, 2018 to discuss same.

The PHA said it remains committed to delivering the highest quality of patient care without compromising our quality of service through our professional cadre in the best interest of our patients.