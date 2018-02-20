A couple was yesterday jailed on gun and drug possession charges.

Appearing before Magistrate Subusola Swain were 31-year-old Jason King of Dignity Gardens and 37-year old Samantha Bethel of Pineyard Road, who were arraigned on two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm namely an AK 47 rifle, another two counts of possession of ammunition with the intent to supply and one count each of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Friday, February 16th when the pair – along with others – was found with an AK 47, 7.62mm rifle. The gun’s serial number was erased.

King and Bethel are also accused of having a second AK 47 rifle, serial number 1-39611-2003.

Apart from the guns, the pair was also in possession of some 71 rounds of ammunition – 39 .40 ammunition and 32 7.62mm ammunition.

There was the added alleged that the two accused were caught with dangerous drugs with the intent to supply and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with the intent to supply, namely Indian Hemp.

The two pleaded not guilty to all counts and opted to have their cases heard in a magistrate’s court.

They were remanded to the Department of Corrections until April 27 for trial.

The accused were both represented by attorney Nathan Smith.