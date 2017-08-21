Two men are being held by police after the seizure of a high-powered weapon and dangerous drugs on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly before 10 p.m., a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit acting on intelligence executed a search warrant at a home on Moncur Alley, off Kemp Road where they uncovered an AK-47 assault weapon along with a quantity of marijuana.

Two men at the home were then taken into custody.

Officers also took three adult males into custody for drug possession in separate incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident, shortly after 3 p.m., Selective Enforcement Team officers acting on information, conducted a search of a stall on Potter’s Cay Dock, where they uncovered a quantity of marijuana. Two male occupants of the stall were subsequently taken into custody.

In the second incident, shortly before 8 p.m., Selective Enforcement Team officers acting on information executed a search warrant at a home located in Gleniston Gardens where they uncovered a quantity of marijuana and two live rounds of ammunition.

A lone male occupant of the home was subsequently taken into custody in connection with this find.

In other crime news:

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

Reports are that shortly after 3 a.m., a male reported that while at a business establishment on East Sunrise Highway, he was accosted by three males one of whom was brandishing a firearm and robbed him of a black Chevy Impala vehicle and other personal items before fleeing.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are appealing to the general public for anyone with any information to contact them at telephone numbers 350-3107 thru 12, 911/919, or call their nearest police station.