FourÂ Bahamians were arraigned in the Magistrates Court yesterdayÂ accused of a litany of fraud related charges thatÂ amountsÂ to over $1 million.

Racking up the bulk of the counts was Former Deputy Director of Urban Renewal in Grand Bahama, Michelle Reckley.

The 50-year-old South Bahamia resident was on Wednesday afternoon arraigned before Chief Magistrate, Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on one count of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses, six counts each of fraud by false pretenses and money laundering, one count of attempted money laundering, three counts of extortion, two counts of corrupt transaction with agents and another two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by money laundering.

It is alleged that between Monday, December 5, 2016 and Monday, April 24, 2017, being concerned with another,Â Reckley committed fraud by false pretenses.

The court also heard how between Friday December 9, 2016 and December 16 that same year, she – Â being concerned with another with the intent to defraud, obtained from the government of The Bahamas, payments totaling $241,528.00.

The money was allegedly mobilization payment for contracts issued to James HallÂ ofÂ Distinctive Builders under the government of The Bahamasâ€™ Small House Repair Programme in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew by means of false pretenses.

There is the added allegation that Reckley, the wife of assistant commissioner of police, Clarence Reckley, obtained $73,041.51, $246,216.00, $172,277.47, $267,280.00, $255,294.85 in the same fashion between the period December 2016 and April 2017; that between November 2016 and march 2017, she converted the sum of $30,000, $11,062.18, and $200,000 – representing her proceeds of criminal conduct – with intent to conceal or disguise that property.

The accused allegedly transferred $47,760.00 from her CIBC account representing the proceeds of criminal conduct to two of her co-accused namely 28-year-old Stephanie Collie and $26,000.00Â to 26-year-old Kylon Vincent, and anotherÂ $3,000 to James Wildgoose,Â in the form of cheques issued from the account.

All of thisÂ allegedly with intent to conceal or disguise that property.

She is further accused of attempting to transferÂ from her CIBC account to a Teachers and Salaried Workers Credit Union account two cheques totaling $172,646.18 representing the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Add to all this the accusation that Reckley – in respect of her duties as a public officer – obtained for herselfÂ under the cover of her office – the sum of $30,000 from James Hall, $11,062.18 from co-accused 58-year-old Christopher SymonetteÂ and another $30,000 from James Hall,Â knowing that she was not lawfully authorized to obtain the same.

Reckley is also accused of corruptly accepting $200,000 from James Hall as a reward for assisting him with the grant of a government contract under the small house repair programmeÂ in the aftermath of hurricane Matthew, in her role as an agent of the government of The Bahamas, and another $30,000 from Hall for assisting with the grant of a government contract to repair the Bartlett Hill Primary School in Eight Mile Rock.

Meantime, her co-accused, Symonette and Vincent were charged with two countsÂ money laundering: assisting to conceal the proceeds of criminal conduct, one count of money laundering and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by money laundering.

Collie was arraigned on similar charges â€“ that is money laundering: assisting to conceal the proceeds of criminal conduct, two counts money laundering, and two counts conspiracy to commit fraud by money laundering.

The four accused all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As Chief Magistrate Ferguson Pratt lacked jurisdiction to grant bail, they were told they can apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

The groupÂ got $9,000 each with sureties.Â

They return to court on March 18 for a status hearing.