The leader of the official Opposition, Philip Davis calls the strike action taken by Consultant Physicians “regrettable.”

In a press statement he said, “Doctors should not have to take to industrial action to get the full attention of the government.

“We in the PLP appreciate the care that has been taken by the Doctors to minimize the impact of the industrial action but at the end of the day, it is the government that must answer for what is happening.”

Mr. Davis said, “The Minister of Labour, indeed the Prime Minister, must act with haste and dispatch to ensure that matters are brought to normal within the shortest possible time.

“I stand ready to use my good offices to ensure that there is a speedy result.

“It is simply unacceptable for the Government to have allowed the situation to get to this.

“Yet more suffering by the poor public now ensues under this FNM Government.” Said Mr. Davis.