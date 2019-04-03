The operations of the Grand Bahama Shipyard were back to normal – or as much as they can be – following Monday’s industrial incident.

According to what authorities have shared, one of the cranes being used to carry out repairs on the Cruise Ship Oasis of the Seas collapsed. Eight people were injured – none life threatening.

State Minister of Grand Bahama, Kwasi Thompson – who was on site, yesterday noted that three to four of the victims have already been discharged from hospital.

The Minister said the government has been assured that the necessary procedures were in place at the time of the incident.

“Their emergency procedure worked, as a result of their emergency procedures working, there was no loss of life and injuries were kept to a minimum, but an investigation has to take place and answers must come forth.

“So we are unable at this time to speak to the cause of the accident; we are unable at this time to say whether there was any issue that caused what took place,” Minister Thompson said.

This is undoubtedly a setback for the shipyard as the damaged dock is the primary one used for cruise ship work.

Deputy Prime Minster and East Grand Bahama MP, Peter Turnquest said,

“they do have two other dry docks that will continue in operation. In fact they have some ongoing works now that will recommence this morning (Tuesday) and they will also be able to do work alongside the peer for works that can be done in that way.

“There is anticipated to be some slowdown in the amount of work they can manage, but they do have a commitment to continue forward and maintain as much as the employment as they can,” Mr. Turnquest said.