Police in New Providence are investigating the homicide of an adult male and a shooting which left one man hospitalized.

According to Police reports, shortly after 11pm Friday, officers responded to a report of gun shots being fired in the area of Coopers Terrace off Kemp Road. When they arrived on the scene officers discovered the body of a male lying in the street with injuries.

Paramedics were called and attempted to revive the male, but were unsuccessful. He was later pronounced dead.

In a separate shooting incident, a male was standing on the outside of a gaming establishment on Market and Peter Streets shortly before 11:00pm on Saturday when a male armed with a firearm, discharged it in his direction, hitting him, before running away. The injured man was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident, to anonymously call police at 919/911.

Investigations are ongoing.

In other crime news, Police are also investigating a spate of armed robberies that took place over a two day span and seeking the public’s assistance in solving them.

According to reports, shortly after 9:00pm, Friday, a male arrived at a residence on Court Street off Beatrice Avenue, when he was approached by three men, one armed with a sharp object, who robbed him of a red 2015 Yamaha scooter, license # 1138. Two of the men drove away in a blue Nissan Note, while the third man sped off on the scooter.

On Saturday, 10th November, police reported a slew of armed robberies.

In the first incident, shortly before 7:00pm, a woman pulled up to a residence on Prince Charles Drive, when she was approached by a male who robbed her of her handbag, which contained cash and other items, before getting into a white Honda CRV and speeding off.

Around the same time, a female was leaving a business establishment on Bahama Avenue, when she was approached by a male armed with a firearm who shot her before robbing her of her hand bag and running away. The female was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

In the third incident, shortly after 10:00pm, a woman pulled up to a residence on Spikenard Road off Carmichael Road, when she was approached by man, who came from a black jeep. The man pointed a firearm at her and robbed her of a blue 2012 Honda Civic, and sped off, behind the black jeep.

Then, shortly after 11:00pm, a woman was leaving a gaming establishment on Market Street and Peter Street, when she was approached by two armed men, who robbed her of her handbag containing cash and other items, before making good their escape.

In the fifth, according to reports, shortly after 11:00pm, a male was in Dannottage Estate, when he was approached by two armed men, who robbed him of a red and black Keyway Scooter, license#1337, before making good their escape.

Investigations are ongoing.