The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires. We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings.

The 2018 series salutes fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s Golden Jubilee detailing his rags to riches story and incredible business success over these past fifty years. The Clifton Review will take an inside look at how he did it.

One Key to Success? Be The Best!

By P.J. Malone

Achieving success for any of us can likely happen following the basic formula of business experts. However, achieving phenomenal success, like fashion mogul Peter Nygard, requires a particular combination of attributes and strategies, as we are discovering from our inside look at his fifty years of unprecedented success.

Having started life in Canada with a struggle to survive financially shaped Nygard’s thinking about life. In business, there was a need to always push to ensure financial survival, especially in the midst of many retailers all over the United States and Canada that failed.

Yet, for Peter Nygard, it is not enough to just survive. He always wants to be the best at every single thing that he does—from sports to building things and in business, he must be the leader.

In addition, we are finding that he is a perfectionist. When you add this to the other strategies and attributes we’ve already discussed, you can see how he has been able to turn his business from an 800 thousand-dollar business to an 800 million-dollar business.

Peter Nygard has been described in the following ways by people who know him well:

He is an individual who doesn’t take shortcuts or cuts corners.

His philosophy is ‘if you want to be successful at something, you read everything about it, you learn everything about it, and you get to know everything about it’.

He believes that the NYGÅRD pant should have a better fit, a better fabric, a better quality and a better price than anybody else.

To become the best, Peter Nygard has become an expert on the apparel industry and at the onset meticulously researched systems, warehouse automation, labels, and ticketing through computer systems. It’s no wonder that other retailers have contracted NYGÅRD for product fulfillment using Nygard’s industry leading systems.

When the technological systems didn’t exist out there, Peter Nygard created his own, which led to his company winning a Microsoft award for technological creations before businesses were focused on the implementation of computer systems in the ‘90s.

There is no doubt that both perfectionism and the drive to be the best will skyrocket a business to the to top. Exponential success obviously comes from the combination of these factors along with Nygard’s ‘Sisu’ spirit, his belief that nothing is impossible, and his uncompromising attention to detail as our review has revealed.

However, it doesn’t end there, as you will discover as we continue our inside look at Peter Nygard’s fifty years of phenomenal success.