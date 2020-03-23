Hundreds of police and defence force officers dispersed throughout the streets of New Providence on Friday evening where they strictly enforced the mandatory curfew ordered by the prime minister.

Shortly before the curfew began, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames told reporters that he wants Bahamians to understand the seriousness of the COVID-19 crisis.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis ordered that the curfew be imposed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, commencing on Friday and ending on March 31, 2020.

The curfew is a part of the Emergency Powers Order (COVID-19) as an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus in The Bahamas.

Commissioner of Police Antony Ferguson expressed his confidence in the law enforcement officers, but warned those persons who should not be out to stay at home.

“Teams are strategically placed throughout New Providence in an effort to prevent those persons from moving about without authority. I want people to take this very serious. This is not a dollhouse and we will take this very serious and we want people to take it extremely serious,” Ferguson said.

“It’s really for one’s own health. We have to respect the health professionals and the authority given by the prime minister. Surely, the police and defence will carry it out to the tee.”

A part of the order states clearly that all non-essential persons are required to be in their homes by 9 p.m. and the commissioner of police said there will be no exception to the rule.

“I don’t want anybody trying to sneak and try to ask for permission to go someplace the prime minister indicated quite clearly. Who are those persons that we should give concession too and I think people ought to understand the care that is being exhibited on behalf of the government to make sure that they are safe,” Ferguson said.

“So I urge the Bahamian people to cooperate with the police. There’ll be no issues if you cooperate. There’ll be nobody wandering about the streets of New Providence and people ought to understand that we are serious with the carrying out the mandate.”

Ferguson, also sent a strong message to criminals who may think that now is the time to commit criminal offences.

He said it was not a good idea for persons who have ulterior motives to try anything.

He added that such persons won’t be successful in their attempts because of the strong team of armed officers manning the streets during curfew hours.

Dames also reiterated the sentiments of the commissioner of police.

“No one wants to arrest anybody. We just want people to understand the seriousness of this crisis and the risk it pose to us as citizens, but to our nation as a whole, and to all nations around the world. That’s all we want people to do,” Dames said.

“This is not the police and defence force wanting to arrest people and put them in jail. So it’s the last thing we want to do. I mean, it’s crazy. We just want people to adhere to the emergency orders and to abide by it because we’re all in this together at the end of this. We have to find a way to get this country up and running again and get it on the right track. That’s what’s important and that’s what we’re seeking to do as the government.”