The Ministry of Finance strongly refuted news reports circulating in the press overseas that claim The Bahamas has been “blacklisted” by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The Ministry in a statement yesterday said “this report is false and misleading.”

The OECD published a report that includes a list of jurisdictions around the world, including The Bahamas, which operate Citizenship by Investment (CBI) or Residence by Investment (RBI) programs. “This report is not a blacklist,” said the statement. (See story on this page)

It said, “Representatives of the Ministry of Finance, who are currently attending meetings in Paris, met with the Head of the OECD International Cooperation and Tax Administration Division, which published the report. The Ministry was assured that the characterization of the list as a blacklist is completely inaccurate. The Bahamas is under no obligation to take any measures to change its investment schemes.

“The OECD report provides practical guidance to financial institutions to undertake enhanced due diligence on clients that are citizens or residents of countries with CBI or RBI programs to prevent cases of CRS avoidance and tax evasion.

“CBI/RBI programs are offered by over 100 jurisdictions around the world and allow foreign individuals to obtain citizenship or temporary or permanent residence rights on the basis of local investments or against a flat fee. Individuals may be interested in a CBI or RBI program for a number of legitimate reasons, including starting a new business in the jurisdiction, greater mobility thanks to visa-free travel, better education for children, safety and the right to live in a country with political stability.”

The statement said, “In The Bahamas, Economic Permanent Residency gives the individual the right to reside permanently in The Bahamas and travel freely to and from The Bahamas unless status is revoked. The program does not confer citizenship or the right to be gainfully employed in The Bahamas. The program also does not confer tax residency and the individual must still comply with the tax laws of their country of origin.

“The second home market in The Bahamas is a valuable source of investment in the country and promotes economic and cultural diversity. The Bahamas continues to welcome global citizens to our majestic shores to experience the stunning beauty of the islands and the rich culture of our people. This includes opportunities for second home owners to invest in The Bahamas and to enjoy the quality of life that our islands afford,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest.