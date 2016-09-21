In shocking news to trade unionists, the criminal charges levied against executives of the Sandals Royal Bahamian resort have been dropped by the government.

In a nolle prosequi signed by attorney general Allyson Maynard Gibson, Sandals General Manager Gary Williams, and another executive, Fritzroy Walker have had all charges against them dropped.

The two were charged with failure or refusal to enter in negotiations, contrary to section 45 of the industrial relations act.

They were also accused of the intimidation of an employee, contrary to section 45 of the industrial relations act and termination of an employee, contrary to section 45 of the industrial relations act.

These charges were brought by the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union, representing the employees of Sandals.

Trade Union Congress president Obie Ferguson says “it’s a slap in the face from the government, as the document was signed on august 15th, the same day as the workers at sandals were officially terminated.

“It is certainly unfair.

“We met with the prime minister three times and the attorney general twice l and we got no reaction .Now we can understand why.

“This clearly indicates that the government considers Bahamians to be second class citizens.

“We are Bahamians, but we are treated like we’re second class and this is a classic case of that.

“They can’t say otherwise, because the document was signed on the same day the workers were terminated,” Mr. Ferguson said.

The TUC leader said that workers and unionists alike are shocked that the government would allow this to happen.

“We are very disappointed as a labour movement; this is uniting the entire labour forces as well as the church.

“The workers are very upset, not only at Sandals, but in the country.

“They can’t believe that the government would do this.

“They are finding it extremely difficult to process this, but we will do what we have to do,” Mr. Ferguson said.

While Mr. Ferguson did not disclose the details of the impending union actions, he stated that there will be a press conference at the House of Labour on Thursday to reveal the union’s next move

On August 15, Sandals announced its decision to make 600 plus employees at the resort redundant in order to carry out necessary repairs to the property, which are being “fast-tracked” at an estimated cost of $4 million.

Many of the workers subsequently said they were caught off guard by the redudancy, with scores of them showing up to work in uniform, only to be told they no longer had jobs.