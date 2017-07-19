Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis reiterated his zero tolerance when it comes to corruption particularly among Cabinet ministers.

For the past few weeks, the Minnis administration has held strong to its mandate to stamp out corruption.

In recent weeks, members of the former Christie administration have either been questioned, or charged for involvement in some form of corruption.

This past Friday, former Minister of Housing and Environment Kenred Dorsett was granted $50,000 bail after facing charges of bribery and extortion.

The prime minister, after a tour of the Baha Mar Resort yesterday, reminded reporters that no such practices will be tolerated under his watch.

“My minsters are smarter than that. They know better,” he insisted.

Just days after the election former Speaker of the House of Assembly Dion Smith was questioned by police for stealing electronics by way of employment at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC), where he was chairman.

However, police said recently that there was no evidence on which to tie him to those allegations.

As a matter of fact, reports indicated that the items that were allegedly stolen belonged to Mr. Smith.

The Minnis administration has since been accused of conducting a “witch hunt” on at least one occasion by Opposition Leader Philip Davis.

This allegation was strongly refuted by the prime minister.