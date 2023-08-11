Transport Officials Debunk Union’s Claims

By Licec Bastian

Journal Staff Writer

Currently, there is no bus fare hike. The Ministry of Transport and Housing debunked claims that it had sanctioned jitney fare increases for passengers.

Ministry officials released a statement after a letter, reportedly from the Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union, circulated social media indicating that a 25-cent increase had been approved by the Ministry of Transport for children and adults, but not seniors. The letter also stated that the increase is to come into effect on August 14.

However, in its statement, transport officials said, “The Government of The Bahamas has not concluded its deliberations for an effective date for the implementation of an increase in fares for the jitney industry.”

Bus drivers have been lobbying for a fare increase for months. The union had previously proposed increasing fares from $1.25 to $2 for adults, for junior and senior high school students from $1 to 1.25 and for seniors from 75 cents to $1. But transport officials said an increase in bus fares would not impact senior citizens.

“As a demonstration of the Ministry’s sensitivity to the plight of franchise owners and bus drivers, relief was provided through licensing fee waivers in October 2022 and May 2023,” the statement said.

“In short order, a series of public consultations will be held with a view to creating a more modern and reliable public bus system in New Providence. The consultations will include a further review of fares, passenger safety and service standards.

“Discussions will continue with all stakeholders on various proposals while ensuring that public transportation remains affordable to all users.”