The Ministry of Health and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) advised that no islands in The Bahamas are under quarantine and there are no outbreaks of cholera following Hurricane Dorian.

“Floods can potentially increase the transmission of water-borne and communicable diseases. Nevertheless, there have not been any detected cholera cases at the moment, nor any increased number of infectiousdiseases due to the hurricane,” a joint statement by the Ministry of Health and PAHO read.

“The Ministry of Health and PAHO recommends thatthe population in the affected areas drink and use safe water and also continue to practice good hygiene such as hand washing to prevent water-borne diseases.

“After a disaster the priority is to care for the survivors. Contrary to common belief, there is no evidence that corpses pose a significant risk of disease ‘epidemics’. This is because most agents e.g., virus and bacteria do not survive long in the human body after death.”

The Ministry of Health is monitoring the health situation closely and promised to keep the public updated.