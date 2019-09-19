The confidentiality of government files are being questioned after some Hurricane victims sought shelter at the Government Complex in Marsh Harbour, Abaco during and immediately following Dorian’s passage.

However, Minister of Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle assured that the files at the National Insurance Board (NIB) on islands affected by Hurricane Dorian were protected.

“All of the documents in the NIB building in Abaco and Grand Bahama were secured. We made sure that documents were properly secured,” Minister Rolle said.

“The office was managed by individuals who made sure things happen and more critical to us I believe, is the fact that now most of those persons have gone out of our buildings.

“We’re trying to normalize it. I have given instructions and they are following through on sanitizing the building before we take the building back.”

Meantime, NIB has had to fast track pension payouts and other benefits to its Family Island victims.

“This is a national crisis. We’re treating it as a national crisis and NIB will do its part to make sure that Bahamians and others who contribute to NIB are normalized as fast as possible,” Minister Rolle said.

NIB has set up a special information centre at its Baillou Hill Road Headquarters to address the influx of individuals who may need documents or unemployment assistance.

