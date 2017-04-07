The National Health Insurance Act came into force on April 5th, 2017.

This enables the Minister responsible for NHI, Prime Minister Perry G. Christie to establish the NHI Authority (NHIA); onboard staff to run the Authority; as well as enable the execution of contracts with Primary Care Providers.

“The establishment of the NHIA highlights the continued commitment to the Bahamian people to make modern, affordable and accessible health care services a reality. Moreover, the legal establishment of the body that will usher in the provision of NHI Bahamas will move our country closer to achieving Universal Health Coverage,” said Dr. Delon Brennen, NHI Project Manager.

The NHIA will be extending job offers to Bahamians after completing a robust recruitment process, over the past few months.

Offers that are being prepared for an immediate start include, Customer Services Representatives, Finance Officers, Information Technology Staff, Facilities Management, Benefits Management, and Quality Management.