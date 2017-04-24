National Health Insurance enrolment launches today, bringing Bahamians one step closer to receiving Primary Care services at no cost at point of care.

During the enrolment phase, Bahamians select their preferred doctor who they will receive Primary Care services from once that phase of coverage begins.

The Ministry of Health advises that public health clinics in New Providence can be selected as primary care providers for NHI enrolment.

Persons can register at South Beach Health Centre, Elizabeth Estates Clinic, Flamingo Gardens Clinic, and Fleming Street Clinic.

If you receive care at Coconut Grove, Blue Hill Road, Ann’s Town, or Fox Hill Clinics, register with Fleming Street Clinic.

“For example, because of some public clinic groupings, if you want to select your primary care doctor from Blue Hill Road Clinic, you would look for your preferred doctor’s name listed beside the Fleming Street Clinic,” a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Health read.

If you receive care at Adelaide and Gambier Clinics, register with Flamingo Gardens Clinic.

“If you wish to select a physician from Adelaide Clinic to provide you care under NHI Bahamas, your doctor’s name would be listed beside the Flamingo Gardens Clinic,” the statement explained.

Family Island clinics patients should contact the clinic administrator for further information.

“All public health sector facilities in the Family Islands may not appear on the list of providers registered with NHI Bahamas right away. This is because the Ministry of Health, Department of Public Health, and Public Hospitals Authority are still in the process of finalizing the inclusion of Family Island health centres in NHI Bahamas,” the statement added.

“The list of NHI registered providers is updated daily. The ministry wants to assure those living on the Family Islands that physician providers will be registered as soon as possible and added to the list, so persons on these islands will have access to NHI Bahamas coverage.”

“The launch of enrolment for NHI Bahamas is an exciting development for our country. We’ve had a positive response from the physician community and many have now signed up as Primary Care providers under NHI. I encourage persons to enrol early so they can have first pick of their preferred doctor who they will soon receive Primary Care services from,” Peter Deveaux-Isaacs, permanent secretary, National Health Insurance Secretariat, said.

In order to enrol, persons will need the following:

NIB Smart Card Be a Bahamian citizen or legal resident Proof of residency in The Bahamas for the last six months (e.g. utility bill in your name, lease agreement, job letter, etc.)

All eligible Bahamians can enrol with NHI Bahamas, regardless of whether persons already have private insurance or not. For those who do currently have a private insurance plan, they will also need to provide their policy group ID and Member ID number when filling out the enrolment form. For ease and convenience, Bahamians can enrol in NHI Bahamas and select their doctor online at www.nhibahamas.gov.bs, or in-person at the following enrolment locations in New Providence: