National Security Minister Marvin Dames yesterday announced that the interviewing process for a new commissioner for the Bahamas Department of Corrections is complete and the successful candidate is to be announced shortly.

Mr. Dames said, “I can tell you at last report there were about eight persons who would have applied and they were already interviewed. So, we have a good idea as to who the next commissioner would be.”

He added, “as I said, within the next few weeks or so we will be making that public and we will give that individual an opportunity now to work on who should be their executive team.”

According to the minister, the vast majority of the eight candidates vying for the top post are Bahamians.

He added that the new commissioner will be chosen irrespective of political affiliation.

He said, “we’re looking for the brightest and the best. We want to make this institution an attractive institution for young Bahamians, who are seeking a career in corrections.”

He added, “this is no longer a stop-off for persons who are seeking to make some extra money. When you are adorned in the uniform of The Bahamas Department of Corrections form this day hence forth, people will look at you with the utmost respect.”

The Canadian Commissioner of Corrections is set to visit The Bahamas this weekend to sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

That MOU is to further assist the BDC in its transformation from a penal to a correctional facility.

The minister was the keynote speaker this morning at the first in a series of senior management seminars with the Department of Corrections.