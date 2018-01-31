The government will be implementing a new home ownership program this year.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said access to affordable housing is critical for social and economic development and potential first-time home owners will receive extremely low cost lots and be supplied with necessary utilities.

Little detail as to which community or the exact cost of the lots has been given however Dr. Minnis said the housing plan will be in both New Providence and the family islands.

“The homeowners will be responsible for building their own homes. They may utilize their own architect or utilize pre-existing plans offered by the government,” Dr. Minnis.

He added that the potential homeowners would have two years to build their homes at duty free concessionary rates and because the lots will be inexpensive, they expect scores of first-time home owners to take advantage of the program.

The prime minister said that by extending the program to the family islands he expects there to be entrepreneurual development of bed and breakfast properties.

Adding that affordable housing will also be a part of the government’s plan to rejuvinate and revitalize the inner-city communities.

“Building on previous efforts, including road and infrastructural works by previous administrations, the current government is committed to improving the quality of life and expanding opportunities for residents over-the-hill,” Dr. Minnis said.

The prime minister said they will work with community and church leaders, business people, academics, artists and urban renewal experts to develop plans for revitalizing over-the-hill.