On the heels of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) revelation of new faces, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday said his party is attracting a host of individuals interested in running on his party’s team.

Mr. Roberts informed the Bahama Journal that there will be a number of new faces running on the PLP ticket during the 2017 general election.

However, the chairman said the public will have to wait a bit longer to see who those new comers are.

“We have plenty applicants. Wait until the next round. You will see a whole gang of new ones,” Mr. Roberts said.

Meanwhile, the party is expected this Thursday night to ratify incumbents Senator Greg Burrows for Bamboo Town, House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major for Garden Hills and Renaldo Curry for North Abaco.

So far the PLP has ratified 12 candidates.

Those candidates include Fred Mitchell for Fox Hill; Jerome Fitzgerald for Marathon; Melanie Griffin for Yamacraw; Hope Strachan for Sea Breeze; Kenred Dorsett for Southern Shores; Michael Halkitis for Golden Isles; Keith Bell for Carmichael; Leslie Miller for Tall Pines; Alfred Sears for Fort Charlotte; Dion Smith for Nassau Village; Arnold Forbes for Mt. Moriah and Cleola Hamilton for South Beach.

Speaking recently about the candidate for North Abaco, Mr. Roberts has said that Mr. Curry has represented his constituency well and urged constituents to give him the same level of “enthusiastic support” they did in the last elections.

Commenting on the FNM’s recently ratified candidates, in the persons of Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner, Mark Humes for Fort Charlotte, Marvin Dames for Mt. Moriah and Walter Saunders for MICAL, Mr. Roberts said the four do not stand a chance.

“Marvin Dames does not stand a ghost of a chance against Arnold Forbes,” he said.

“Mark Humes is a lamb to slaughter in Fort Charlotte,” he added.

Mr. Roberts reiterated claims that the Long Island constituents are not in support of Mrs. Butler- Turner.

“That movement that Tennyson Wells referred to about Long Islanders petitioning against her, that’s real,”

Mr. Roberts added that he was surprised that Walter Saunders switched his loyalty to the FNM.