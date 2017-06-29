The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the U.S. Northern Command teamed up to host a three-day training session for the Bahamas Fire Brigade to assist with brush fires.

Fifteen firefighters will be trained in using a trailer mounted fire pump unit, protective clothing and equipment, and fire extinguishing.

The trained firefighters will teach other fire brigades throughout The Bahamas starting with Abaco and Exuma.

Training for the Family Islands is key as wild bush fires are very common in those areas.

U.S. Public Health Servant Captain Joe Hughart said the Family Islands are particularly more vulnerable in recent years.

“Couple years after the hurricane has left, the vegetation have started to die because of the salt water and so it’s a fire hazard on the Family Islands,” explained Hughart.

NEMA’s Senior Assistant Secretary and Operation Manger Gayle Outten-Moncur pointed out that “it’s important for persons to understand how to deal with those wildfires.”

The U.S. Northern Command will also leave equipments at firefighter stations in the Family Islands and the Bahamian firefighters at the training session will be showing volunteers how to use the machineries.

Both Hughart and Outten-Moncur emphasized the effectiveness of the equipments to fight wildfires.

“They have the small bladders and the use of small pick-up trucks. It’s actually smaller equipments you could be able to utilize on these remote islands,” said Outten-Moncur.

The training throughout the islands is expected to last six months to a year.