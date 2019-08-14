Effective January 1, 2020, the government will implement its nationwide plastic ban on single-use plastics and styrofoam food containers.

The Ministry of Environment and Housing is also placing this ban on the distribution, manufacture, possession, sale, and use of plastic and styrofoam food and non-biodegradable plastic carryout bags and the release of balloons into the atmosphere.

Details of the ban are outlined in the Environmental Protection Bill 2019.

The bill indicates that no person shall import, distribute, manufacture, possess, sell, supply or use in The Bahamas styrofoam cups, styrofoam plates and other similar styrofoam foodware used to contain food, plastic knives, plastic forks, plastic spoons and plastic straws.

The bill also explained that no person shall release any number of balloons at or about the same time if such balloons are filled with gas that causes them to rise in the air.

Any person committing the offences is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $2,000 and in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine of $500 for each day or part thereof during which the offence continues.

“In respect of a second or subsequent offence to a fine not exceeding $3,000 and in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine of $700 for each day or part thereof during which the offence continues,” the bill read.

