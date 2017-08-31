Nassau Flight Services held a back-to-school event yesterday at Stapleton Gardens Park for its employee’s children and community residents.

President of the Nassau Flight Services Social Committee Sonovia Johnson said the company did several fundraisers to raise funds for the school supplies distributed to children.

She said this is the third year they’ve had the event and it is getting better every year.

“This year we’re giving out 400 bags, which shows growth from 250 bags in the first year,” she added.

Johnson said it is very important for Nassau Flight Services to give back to its employees because the staff works hard year round and back-to-school is always a hard time for everyone, thus support during this time is important.

General Manager of Nassau Flight Services Ricardo Rolle said the event shows the employees that they are important to organization.

“They’re all apart of us. We’re a team and so we continuously work together to not only achieve the best for ourselves, but for our children,” he said.

Rolle added that he has plans to fly to San Salvador and Exuma next August to do similar events and show their employees in those islands that they care as well.

Johnson said moving forward her team will seek donations year round so that when August or September comes they’ll have the funding to get enough supplies for everyone so that no one is left out.

Monique Miller, who has been employed with Nassau Flight Services for 11 years, said the event is very important because it helps to bring the employees together.

“A lot of times you’re busy at work. All the pressure running around and when we come to the event we get to let our hair down and get to know everyone’s family, friends and kids,” she said.

At the event, Human Resource Manager Verneca Ferguson spoke to the kids about the importance of getting along with their peers and fighting against bullying in the schools.

She also gave them advice on how they can improve their homework habits and encouraged them to do well this semester and in their future aspirations.