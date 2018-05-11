The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires. We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings.

While the 2018 series salutes fashion mogul Peter Nygård’s Golden Jubilee detailing his rags to riches story, his incredible business success over these past fifty years and an inside look at how he did it, The Clifton Review will also continue to address current affairs as they relate to the good of The Bahamas.

My Big Brother, My Hero

By P.J. Malone

How do you explain the indescribable bond that exists between siblings? You can’t.

As indescribable as it may be, we know that it is a special connection that individuals share who have spent so much time together growing up in the same household.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that two siblings who were inseparable as kids and who went through many hardships together would remain close over the years and always support each other.

The unbreakable bond between fashion mogul Peter Nygard and his sister Liisa could be seen from their days growing up playing on the Nygård family farm. During World War II,they were sent to stay on the farm to get away from the bombing in Helsinki, Finland when Liisa was two years old and Peter was three.

In addition to their unbreakable bond of love and respect, they both appeared to have the ‘Midas touch’ of success. Liisa took a $2,000-dollar credit line and turned it into an 8-million-dollar success selling women’s clothing.

She got advice from her big brother while building her company and Liisa adopted a lot of his ways of doingbusiness. She describes her big brother as her mentor and cheerleader who helped her tremendously, but not just in business.

Liisa has expressed that Peter has having always been her defender starting from the time they were little. Even in school nobody bullied her because they knew Peter was protecting her. He has even taken on the role as protector in her most life-threatening fight.

In a video testimonial at a 50th Anniversary celebration, Liisa explained:

When I found out last year that I hadmetastasized breast cancer, I didn’t know if I would make to this year.

When my brother found out, he jumped into action. Thank God for my brother. He has helped me with it and I’m marching on to good health.

Peter is the kind of person that has to dig deep into everything. He’s not just satisfied with what’s on the surface.

He is doing so much for me on this health quest. I had bad cataracts and he lined up an appointment for me to have a cataract removed. What a miracle that is. Peter has given me a whole new lease on life!

He becomes like an angel around you. He wants to see people happy and not hurting.

It makes me want to cry to think that I was fortunate enough to have a brother like him.He’s been like my guru and someone that I have looked up to my whole life. I’m here today as a cancer survivor thanks to my brother Peter.

It was said that there was not a dry eye in the room when Peter walked down the runway hand in hand with his little sister and then held her hand up in victory over her fight with breast cancer. Their mother Hilkka was also a cancer survivor when she was alive.

Over the years Peter Nygard has given twenty-two million dollars to the fight against cancer.

His generosity knows no bounds. In addition to giving twenty-two million dollars in Canada, he has also helped a number of Bahamians with their medical challenges with cancer and other illnesses.

Like Liisa, these Bahamians can say, ‘Peter Nygard, our hero’.