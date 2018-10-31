The fourth homicide in less than a week took place in Okra Hill yesterday leaving a man is dead, a woman injured and the alleged culprit behind the crime is in police custody.

Police said they got a call from a distressed woman after 8:00am claiming that several hours earlier a man attacked her and her boyfriend.

Both suffered multiple injuries.

On the scene, the suspect took police to nearby bushes where they found the lifeless body of the injured man.

The victim is believed to be in his early 20s.

Police have not yet determined a motive behind this latest homicide, but are hoping to get some answers from the female victim.

“We believe that once we speak to her further we would be able to establish what has happened here at this location,” said Chief Superintendent, Solomon Cash.

Officer Cash said the police is appealing to the members of the public who may have any information about the incident to contact their nearest police station.

Yesterday morning’s killing is the latest in a rash of such serious crimes in recent days.