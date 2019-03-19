Three parliamentarians had requested an extension to turn in financial disclosures under the Public Disclosure Act past the March 1stdeadline.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis told reporters yesterday,“My understanding is two have already submitted, they have complied with the commission, while one has been given an extension and the commission has the right to do it so, nobody is outside the compliance,” he said.

West End and Bimini MP Pakiesha Parker-Edgecombe recently revealed that she was among those requesting more time.

Failing to declare under the Integrity Commission Bill could result in a fine not exceeding $15,000 or time in prison not exceeding one year.

The law requires public officials, like members of parliament, senators and other high-ranking government officials, to make full disclosures of their income, assets and liabilities.

The Prime Minister previously told reporters thatthe files on delinquent disclosures would be sent to the office of the Attorney General.

However, nothing has happened as yet to those persons who have failed to disclose.

House Speaker Halson Moultrie reminded Members of Parliament during the March 1stsitting of the House that he had already declared and warned parliamentarians that they must comply or face the consequences.

Meantime, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell has confirmed that all PLP MP’s and senators have disclosed.

Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands and Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper, posted their disclosure receipts on their Facebook pages.