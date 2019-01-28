The Member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island, Chester Cooper says,”It is an outrage that Black Point All-Age School remains in a state of disrepair five months after the school year began.”

He has previously raised this issue in the House of Assembly.

In a press statement the MP said, “the fact of the matter is this administration removed oversight of school repairs those previously responsible to a new contractor who, despite assuring me four months ago that the work had mobilized, has not completed the work as contracted.

“I am trying to determine exactly why this has happened.

Also, as I did last year, I have brought the deplorable state of the school to the attention of the minister, who has promised that the repairs will take place,” he said.

The MP said, “It is a frustrating state of affairs and in no way acceptable.

No matter how remote the community, all children in The Bahamas deserve to have comfortable, safe accommodations when receiving their education.”