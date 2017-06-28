As the summer progresses, with it comes the prevalence of mosquitoes, which prompted the Ministry of Environmental Health to begin its fogging exercise.

The ministry intends to go throughout the country to ensure the prevention of mosquito borne illnesses.

Various communities in Grand Bahama have already been fogged.

Residents are being advised to tune into local broadcasts to be cognizant of when their areas will be targeted.

The fogging is usually done at night, or after the sun has set.

Officials advise residents to remain indoors during the process.