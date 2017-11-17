Just several days after an all points bulletin was put out for their arrests, the other two men wanted in connection with a Bahamas Power and Light investigation were charged yesterday.

Appearing before chief magistrate Joy-Ann Ferguson Pratt were attorney Che Campbell Chase and former BPL employee James Dean.

Thirty-five-year-old Chase was arraigned on one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and seven counts of fraud amounting in over $200,000.

It is alleged that between February and April of this year Chase defrauded BPL by cashing a number of checks at the CIBC JFK branch.

His 31 year old co-accused, Dean, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud, forty-two counts of fraud and eleven counts of falsification of accounts by reason of his employment as a BPL Fixed Assets Officer

It is alleged that between February and April Dean defrauded BPL of over one million dollars and falsified a number of work order codes.

Both men plead not guilty to the charges and were remanded to the departments of corrections until March 26th and 27th 2018 when they will be tried with former CIBC bank employee Reno Bethel, and former BPL employees Orvano Symonette and Anthony Strachan.

Both men were represented by attorney Dion Smith and Elliott Lockhart.