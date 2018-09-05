Just last week, Minister of Environment and Housing, Romauld Ferreria, confirmed that only 15 percent of those who applied for the affordable housing lots qualified.

However, Press Secretary, Anthony Newbold, yesterday said that was early information and since then, things have changed.

“First of all let’s start with this initiative, Sunset Hills, ten service lots, that’s the first initiative.

“As of today, I can tell you that they are all taken.

“In fact they are oversubscribed by as much as four to five times,” he said.

According to Newbold, the concern is always for the Bahamian people to have their financial houses in order, but in terms of the service lots initiative, this is not the case.

“From my information, there are some people who applied for these lots who can qualify for as much as $100,000,” he said.

According to Newbold, the next phase will be Lionel Davis in Fox Hill, which will be another ten lots.