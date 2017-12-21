Aliv has locked down a strategic partnership with Bahamian owned company Mobile Assist. This announcement came yesterday during a press conference held at the mobile carrier’s headquarters.

Chief Aliv Officer Damian Blackburn told the media that Aliv prides itself on staying ahead of the mobile technology curve as it relates to innovations.

“Aliv’s strategy in relation to innovation particularly about smart phone innovation and App’s is to develop a full agenda App which will be useful to people on their daily lives,” Mr. Blackburn said.

Motivating aspiring Bahamian entrepreneurs, Mr. Blackburn said, “As we develop our strategy, we are absolutely committed as a one hundred per cent owned Bahamian company to encourage Bahamian entrepreneurs to develop their ideas, to work with them in strategic partnerships and to back their ideas from the very beginning where they align with our strategy.”

Costing just over $2 million to create, Mobile Assist President, Dr. Donovan Moxey explained how this App will be beneficial to Bahamians; this after releasing it to the world no more than 12 months ago.

“The Mobile Assist App is a directory service application platform and presently it has over $10, 400 businesses listed in the App.

“That makes up about nineteen thousand different listing categories. We believe that we’re the most comprehensive mobile application directory listing in The Bahamas,” Dr. Moxey stated.

Mobile App is a platform that allows small businesses and large businesses to engage with their customers in a mobile way.

Mobile Assist president also informed the media that the architecture of the app was designed by him and he has sent out for this algorithm to be patented.