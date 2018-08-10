The Chairman of The Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell is calling on the Minister responsible for BPL to tell the country now what is going on with BPL.

He said, “the public had earlier been assured of a sufficient supply of electricity to deal with the demands for power during the summer. Today BPL admitted in an announcement that its services in New Providence are to collapse for at least 2 hours. This is unacceptable,” he said.



The Senator said, “BPL also has power generation problems in Exuma, where the power failures are chronic and of long duration. It has ruined the summer for both residents and tourists alike.



“To add to this tale of woes are reports that the BPL staff are so stressed and stretched to the limit that people are being allowed to sleep on the job in order to work the overtime which is required to keep the lights on. Fatigue ultimately causes accidents. This shortage is now confirmed with BPL announcing that since they laid off so many people there are 60 vacancies they have to fill.



“This government is clueless and has no plan.





“We must have full and frank disclosure from the Minister,” said Mr. Mithcell..