After spending 16 days at sea, Rescued Bahamian boater Samuel Moss said he was not afraid at all during the ordeal.

In an interview with CBS News in the United States on Friday, Moss said before the 40-foot wave hit his boat, he knew it was coming, so he wrapped himself in a canvas, put his phone into a plastic bag, and prayed for the best.

Once his boat was hit by a giant wave, Moss lost all his food and water. He went without it for four days, until his rescue.

“I wasn’t scared,” “I was never really lost — just stranded.”

“On Wednesday, the water was completely calm, that I could put a bottled water in it and it wouldn’t move. I knew something bad was coming.”

“I prayed plenty. To keep my blood levels up, I would suck on salt from the water, but I lost about 30 pounds from the whole trip.

A man spotted Moss last Monday, about 10 miles off the coast of West Palm Beach on his 21-foot angler, which was filled with water. He called the U.S. Coast Guard, who flew Moss to St. Mary’s Hospital.

“ The 23-year-old was so dehydrated that he could barely walk or speak,” said Dr. Kevin Buford, a physician who treated him at the hospital.

Moss said he used maps on his cellphone and his knowledge of ocean currents to try to drift his boat to the Miami area or the Florida Keys.

He said this time around, he had more gas, food, and a better sense of direction to drift his boat, but he was still worried about what his family would think once he was found.

“When I got back home, I knew they would be mad at me, shake their head, and ask: ‘Again’?

Moss also revealed it was not the first time he had been stranded, as in February 2017, he got stranded off Grand Bahama and went missing for about three days before the Royal Bahamas Defense Force found him.