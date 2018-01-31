A missing Bahamian man has been recused after nearly three weeks at sea.

Samuel Leroy Moss, 24 was rescued after a good Samaritan notified the U.S. Coast Guard Monday that a boat with one person aboard was taking on water in the Atlantic Ocean, about 10 miles east of West Palm Beach.

According to the Sun Sentinel, when the crew from the cutter Cochito arrived about 3:30 p.m. near the boat, the man was having a possible chemical reaction and one of his legs was swollen, the Coast Guard said.

A smaller Coast Guard boat brought Moss to shore, where Riviera Beach Fire Rescue paramedics met him and took him to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, the Coast Guard said.

A hospital spokesman said Tuesday that Moss was listed in fair condition, but was not able to give interviews.

A Baha Mar lifeguard and avid sailor, Mr Moss flew from Nassau to Fort Lauderdale on January 13th to purchase a small fishing vessel, according to his sister Samrika Moss.

He then drove the boat from Fort Lauderdale to Bimini and arrived in Bimini around 5pm and slept in Bimini with family members (that night).

The following Sunday morning around 7.45am, he set sail to head from Bimini to Fresh Creek, Andros, to meet some friends.

The friends said Sammy never reached Andros.

The family immediately contacted the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and the Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA).

Ms. Moss said the family has been in frequent contact with the RBDF since reporting her brother as missing.

The case captivated Bahamian social media as hundreds of persons prayed for “Sammy’s” safe return.