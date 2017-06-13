Transport Minister Frankie Campbell revealed that there was an apparent oil spill at the Clifton Pier Oil Terminal some time yesterday.

Mr. Campbell comments came during the 2017/2018 Budget Communication debate yesterday in the House of assembly.

“There have been reports of an oil spill in the Clifton Pier area. It was noted that this was not a large oil spill. However, it is a result of normal spillage that emits from Clifton Pier Oil Terminal due to gaps in the containment in the boom system,” Mr. Campbell said.

“I’m advised that the boom system will be reinforced, however the weather is choppy and there is little that can be done at this time.”

Calls were made to officials from Sun Oil, but they were unanswered.

This spill comes just weeks after international delegates were welcomed to the capital for an oil spill workshop on May 21st.

During the workshop, Mr. Campbell said that the maritime industry is “critical” to the global economy, as over 90 per cent of goods are transported by sea.

In the case of The Bahamas, Mr. Campbell said the maritime industry is “particularly critical,” especially given that the country is an archipelago.