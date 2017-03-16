Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday urged the government to stop to “reckless spending.”

“The Bahamian people are being ripped off at every turn,” he said in a statement.

Dr. Minnis proposed the question to the current government, “Does the PLP expect Bahamian taxpayers to pay for the PLP’s campaign?”

Dr. Minnis outlines in the statement that the PLP should thread on thin ice with the Bahamian tax payers dollar, as there remains no clear reasoning for the country’s debt being no lower than it was before implementing VAT a year ago.

“When first seizing power the PLP put their VAT tax in place, insisting it was needed for the deficit. Far from bringing about fiscal accountability this PLP Government has been on a brazen, barrage of reckless spending forcing taxpayers to foot the bill for their largess,” Dr. Minnis said.

Dr. Minnis suggests citizens are at the expense of the PLP’s campaigning for the next general election, as he reminds Bahamians of the lack of accountability for the country’s expenses.

“We have seen them hand out countless government contracts under their control to friends, donors, even families. From bizarrely overpriced contracts to friends to put up holiday decorations downtown in Nassau to continuing to pay to clean the streets – yet it’s clear to anyone and everyone the work is not being done.

“While this Government plows ahead with reckless, ill-advised spending, it’s the people that continue to suffer. Carnival money – missing; VAT money – missing; taxpayer money spent on political ads – found.

“With their grip on power slipping, the PLP continues its abuse of power by using taxpayer dollars to advertise their re-election campaign. The Punch earlier this week carried an advertisement from the government – specifically on BAMSI, with the PLP’s logo at the bottom. Is it not enough that they reward friends, allies and donors with lavish government contracts — When does it end?”

The Leader of the FNM assures Bahamians they deserve “transparency and accountability”, as the FNM is the party that “will not hide behind secret deals and legislative trickery”.

“The people deserve nothing less from their leaders. The people will know what we are spending their money on,” Dr. Minnis said.

“Change is coming to The Bahamas and an FNM government will serve the people, not look to enrich themselves.”