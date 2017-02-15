In the midst of what some are calling a murder crisis, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis accuses Prime Minister Perry Christie of being dismissive towards the country’s level of crime.

The FNM leader suggests that while there should be a sense of urgency form the government in this matter, instead it is “ignoring the growing crime epidemic.”

These sentiments come after the prime minister on Monday likened crime in the country to the “Wild, Wild West”.

They must take immediate action to bring order and safety to our communities. For the prime minister to be dismissive – referring to our country as ‘the Wild, Wild West’ – shows an appalling lack of leadership, all but ignoring the growing crime epidemic,” Dr. Minnis said.

“A basic function of government is to protect the Bahamian people from the criminal elements that would wreak havoc in our communities. This cannot stand; the FNM will not allow it.”

Dr. Minnis in a press statement yesterday, urged Mr. Christie to set politics aside, and to take immediate action in the fight against crime.

Noting that there are already 28 murders for the year, the FNM leader reiterated the urgency of acting now.

Meanwhile, Dr. Minnis highlighted his party’s plan of action against to crime, in the event it assumes government in the upcoming general elections.

“We have developed a comprehensive action plan that seeks to rip crime out at its roots. Our plan is multi-tiered and benefits from the experience of our candidates with law enforcement backgrounds. It puts a priority on making our communities and neighbourhoods safe and secure by taking a holistic approach to reducing crime by involving the entire community in our efforts to rid our country of this menace and by strengthening our police force with proper training and equipment,” he explained.

“These steps can be taken today and we implore the prime minister and his government to implement our plan or at least initiate other serious ideas to addressing this horrific murder and crime spree gripping our neighbourhoods. Bahamians deserve nothing less from their government,” he said.