MINNIS FIRES THREE MPs

Posted on 20 June 2018. by Jones Bahamas

The first major challenge from within the government  of Prime Minister Doctor Hubert Minnis of the Free National Movement  ended in the firing of two Parliamentary Secretaries and  the Chairman of the Hotel Corporation of the Bahamas yesterday.

The Governor General  acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister revoked the existing directions given to Travis  Robinson as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation and Mr. Vaughn Miller as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of  Social Services and Urban Development.

The Governor General, in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister also revoked the appointment of Mr. Frederick McAlpine as Chairman of the Board of the Hotel  Corporation of the Bahamas.

A  statement released by the  Cabinet Office stated, “Under the provisions of the Manuel of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure, Part II, Section III, Item 21, Parliamentary Secretaries, like Cabinet Ministers, are bound as a condition of their continuance in office, to support governmental decisions in public.”

 

After four  FNM Members of Parliament voted against a bill to  increase  Value Added Tax in the House of  Assembly on Monday  night, the Prime Minister acted swiftly, adhering to the Cabinet Manuel of Procedure.

The terminations of the MPs triggered mixed reactions throughout  the country.

In New Providence on the Love 97 Radio afternoon show “On Point”, many callers  understood the decision of the Prime Minister to act based on the convention of the Westminister system and Cabinet procedures. However, many were supportive of the principled stance of  the four MPs, including Centreville MP, Reece Chipman to vote against the VAT increase.

In Grand Bahama, hundreds  showed up at the Freeport International  Airport to greet the MP for Pineridge, Mr. McApline who flew into Grand Bahama after receiving his letter of termin

