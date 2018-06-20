The first major challenge from within the government of Prime Minister Doctor Hubert Minnis of the Free National Movement ended in the firing of two Parliamentary Secretaries and the Chairman of the Hotel Corporation of the Bahamas yesterday.

The Governor General acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister revoked the existing directions given to Travis Robinson as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation and Mr. Vaughn Miller as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development.

The Governor General, in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister also revoked the appointment of Mr. Frederick McAlpine as Chairman of the Board of the Hotel Corporation of the Bahamas.

A statement released by the Cabinet Office stated, “Under the provisions of the Manuel of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure, Part II, Section III, Item 21, Parliamentary Secretaries, like Cabinet Ministers, are bound as a condition of their continuance in office, to support governmental decisions in public.”

After four FNM Members of Parliament voted against a bill to increase Value Added Tax in the House of Assembly on Monday night, the Prime Minister acted swiftly, adhering to the Cabinet Manuel of Procedure.

The terminations of the MPs triggered mixed reactions throughout the country.

In New Providence on the Love 97 Radio afternoon show “On Point”, many callers understood the decision of the Prime Minister to act based on the convention of the Westminister system and Cabinet procedures. However, many were supportive of the principled stance of the four MPs, including Centreville MP, Reece Chipman to vote against the VAT increase.

In Grand Bahama, hundreds showed up at the Freeport International Airport to greet the MP for Pineridge, Mr. McApline who flew into Grand Bahama after receiving his letter of termin