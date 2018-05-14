In the face of fierce criticisms from both detractors and even some supporters, Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, went to great lengths to tout his party’s record over the past year and how it’s laying the groundwork for significant change moving ahead.

“The Bahamas is headed in a promising direction. Our economic prospects are improving. But we must do more to boost jobs and opportunity,” he said.

“Tourism is on the rebound, but there is still much work to be done to ensure that our tourism engine is in full motion.

“The wanton corruption of the last five years has ended. But we must continue to reform our laws in order to confront a culture of corruption.

“Our public finances are improving, though we are not out of the woods. Still, amidst our challenges, The Bahamas is much better off than it was just a year ago, when we were headed into an abyss from which we would not have easily recovered.

“The recovery of our national prospects and our economy has begun and is taking hold,” said the Prime Minister.

That aside, Dr. Minnis again admonished FNM’S to remain humble and open to legitimate criticism.

“We must endeavor to learn from our mistakes. We are stronger all together. We can achieve historic reform and revitalization of this country together,” he said.

“Those who seek to divide us, do so out of their own selfish and narrow interests.

They are more loyal to their cause than they are to needs of the Bahamian people.

“Those who say we have accomplished little have purposefully closed their eyes and ears because it is in their interest to sow discord.”

Dr. Minnis foreshadowed that the upcoming budget will bring a number of key infrastructure projects.

“There are a number of very promising investment prospects on the horizon which will boost economic growth and jobs. These will be announced in due course.

“Our program of reform and transformation include new thinking about the role of government, as we create new and innovative ideas and partnerships for national development.”

Last Thursday night’s celebration also saw cabinet ministers give an account of what has been accomplished during their first year in office.