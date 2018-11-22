The Ministry of Foreign AffairsÂ saysÂ that it has been made aware of information circulating on social media – in this instance, theÂ posting of a photograph of an unnamed man –Â alleging that the Haitian Government is denying entry to Haitian nationals repatriated or deported from The Bahamas and returning them to The Bahamas.

The Ministry advises that this information is a complete fabrication and without merit, as the Haitian Embassy in The Bahamas and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs work together at all times, and in a coordinated manner, to ensure the smooth and respectful course of action required in this sensitive process. Moreover, the Ministry has confirmed that the Haitian Government has never denied entry toÂ any Haitian nationalsÂ repatriated or deported from The Bahamas who are born to Haitian parents.

The Ministry reminds thatÂ The Bahamas is committed to abiding by all international laws with respect toÂ the return of foreign nationals to their countries of origin. The Ministry further cautions the public to be responsible with their postings on social media that falsely implicate on government-to-government relations and strongly requests that parties involved refrain from spreading such false information, which is a punishable offence.