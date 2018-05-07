After much controversy over fly-fishing activities, The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources is seeking to bring clarity to the ongoing public discussions concerning the Fisheries Resources (Jurisdiction and Conservation) (Flats Fishing) Regulations, 2017.

As a matter of history, the government of 2007 – 2012, sought to accelerate the sustainable development of the fly-fishing industry.

Having considered the economic impact and the fact that it is a niche market where Bahamians can take ownership and develop a sense of economic empowerment within their communities, the decision was then taken to draft enabling regulations, preserving the industry primarily for Bahamians.

It was then agreed, among other things, that only Bahamian citizens should be permitted to be licensed as guides and authorised to offer guiding service for the fly-fishing industry; and that visiting anglers engaged in fly-fishing activities be required to use the services of a licensed guide.

The General Elections of 2012 overtook the plans of that administration; however, the incoming Government followed through with the standing legislative prescriptions for the most part.

The significance of the flats fishing industry is fully appreciated by this Government.

The Government recognises that the stability of our economy depends on the strength of its middle class and small and medium-sized businesses.

The Ministry of Agriculture has resolved to empower a new class of entrepreneurs and that includes practitioners in the fishing industry.

The Minister, Renward Wells said, “as a consequence, I am happy to reiterate the continuance of the Flats Fishing Regulations, 2017, and I look forward to the input and continued support of stakeholders as we move this process forward.”