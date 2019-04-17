The government is seeking the public’s help in weeding out corruption within the Department of Immigration.

Immigration Minister Brent Symonette claims that he is going after rogue Immigration Officers – those who accept bribes to release migrants from the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.

This comes on the heels of the latest U .S. State Department’s Human Rights Report that found that numerous Haitian migrants reported being detained by Immigration Officials and solicited for bribes – more specifically $3,000 – to gain release.

The Minister says, “If anyone knows of a bribe that is being paid to an Immigration Officer call me up. My home number is in the book, my cell number is 359- 2445, no one calls me.

“The report that they said did not substantiate in writing to me any proof or allegations of bribery.

“We have a case with the Americans that the FBI is looking at. That’s a concrete case, but we have to be careful, because people go around saying this one bribe this one and this one bribe that one, I hear it all the time, but no one is yet to come forward to me with proof that I can take to court,” he said.

As for “inhumane and overcrowded” conditions at the detention centre, the Minister reiterated ongoing plans to construct a second such site in Inagua.

“We’ve looked at a detention center in Inagua, if budgetary funds provide it. At the present moment, we keep a tight eye on it, but we keep within the numbers,” Minister Symonette said.

No timeline’s been given as for when that Centre will be completed.