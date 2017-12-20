The Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes has arranged a meeting with Gaming Board executives to hear the concerns of laid off workers.

After a lengthy meeting with the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) on Monday, Mr. Foulkes said he understands their concerns and will meet with the Gaming Board today.

“The BPSU has five major concerns that I intend to raise with the Gaming Board board members; I’ve requested an urgent meeting with them,” Foulkes said.

The challenge with today’s meeting is that a few of the board members are off the island, but the minister said still he is hoping to push forward so that the concerns can be heard.

The minister said hopefully after the meeting, a further update could be given on the particulars.

The BPSU raised concerns on behalf of their members several weeks ago.

Earlier in the month Gaming Board Chairman Kenyatta Gibson noted severe overstaffing coupled with the need to ensure the future viability of the board as an effective regulator were the reasons behind the layoffs of 30 gaming employees.