Categorized | National News

MINISTER INTERVENES IN GAMING BOARD LAYOFFS

Posted on 20 December 2017. by Jones Bahamas

The Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes  has arranged  a meeting with  Gaming Board executives to hear  the concerns of laid off workers.

After a lengthy meeting with the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) on Monday, Mr. Foulkes said he understands their concerns and will meet with the Gaming Board today.

“The BPSU has five major concerns that I intend to raise with the Gaming Board board members; I’ve requested an urgent meeting with them,” Foulkes said.

The challenge with today’s meeting is that a few of the board members are off the island, but the minister said still he is hoping to push forward so that the concerns can be heard.

The minister said hopefully after the meeting, a further update could be given  on the particulars.

The BPSU raised concerns on behalf of their members several weeks ago.

Earlier in the month Gaming Board Chairman Kenyatta Gibson noted severe overstaffing coupled with the need to ensure the future viability of the board as an effective regulator were the reasons  behind the layoffs of 30 gaming employees.

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Sign Up to Our Newsletter

Join Us on Facebook