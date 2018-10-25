Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd yesterday in Parliament addressed longstanding issues with Bahamian medical students, particularly those enrolled at the University of the West Indies.

In June of this year, 49 medical school students graduated from the university with a total of 40 post graduate training opportunities offered in the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

However, this time around, “44 or more are” expected to enter the industry seeking training opportunities in the healthcare system.

Minister Lloyd said, “The system has stretched and bent and twisted to accommodate. It is at the absolute limit and possibly beyond. Simultaneously we have, as a country, continued to offer scholarships to more and more prospective UWI medical students, but we have not strengthened the capacity for post-graduate medical attention.”

He added, “without training opportunities in post-medical school, these physicians cannot practice.”

In August, Director of UWI’s School of Clinical Medicine and Research in The Bahamas, Dr. Robin Roberts, sent a letter informing university officials that The Bahamas’ limit for scholarships this year in medicine would be 25.

Mr. Lloyd said UWI officials received the letter, however the notice was not transmitted to students.

He said, “as of this moment, here and now, all prospective UWI students or candidates seeking admission into the medical, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, or veterinarian programs, once accepted, must first receive approval in writing from the Ministry of Health before the Ministry of Education will consider or approve tuition assistance for any candidate in either of those aforementioned fields.”

Considering the notice was not transmitted to students, he said the government is prepared to act.

Mr. Lloyd said, “the government will pay the subvention for all first year Bahamian medical students now enrolled at the University of the West Indies.”

He added, “we will pay that official list that will be provided by the university.”

As it stands, the government is paying $9 .4 million this year of the $17.8 spent on all scholarships which totals 53 per cent.

Mr. Lloyd said that this means that more than half of the money allocated for scholarships goes to the University of the West indies.

The Bahamas’ relationship with UWI began in 1962 for the training of doctors, teachers and lawyers.

Over the years, it has included other disciplines like dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, and social work.