As the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) began its first night of the party’s 52nd National Convention current member of parliament and standard bearer for the Yamacraw Constituency Melanie Griffin noted the party’s successes during the last four and a half years in office in varying areas and different aspects of the needs of Bahamians. Mrs. Griffin however, made specific reference to matters concerning Bahamians with disability.

Coming under the umbrella of Social Services Mrs. Griffin noted that the PLP befriends persons with disabilities and sees them as party of the community.

“Convention, the PLP is a friend to the community of persons with disabilities. Never before has so much been done for this community in such a short time,” Mrs. Griffin said.

Shedding some light on the area of those affected by disability Mrs. Griffin further noted that programs and legislations have been put in place to help and protect those with disabilities.

“This government and this Prime Minister continue to lead the charge in working with the community of persons with disabilities and putting in place programmes and legislation to ensure equal opportunities and inclusive development through the appointment of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities,” Mrs. Griffin continued.

She also noted haste in which the government took action with regard to persons with disabilities.

“Within three years of returning to office in 2012 we signed on to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2013. In 2014 the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities) Bill was unanimously passed and in September 2015 we ratified the UN Convention,” Mrs. Griffin said.

For the development of person with disabilities, Mrs. Griffin noted that a service center is in the works for those suffering disabilities.

“Simultaneously, our Prime Minister commissioned a Task Force on a fact finding mission to organizations in the United States, Cuba and here at home in Abaco and Grand Bahama to develop a Multi-Service Center for Adults with Developmental Disabilities. The Government made available 30 acres of crown land on Gladstone Road, where we have already broken grounds. The architectural drawings are complete and we are delighted that funding for the project is indeed being made available through Public Private Partnership,” Mrs. Griffin said.