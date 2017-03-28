Following the infiltration of thick plumes of smoke in the Jubilee Gardens community over the past two weeks following that massive landfill fire Tall Pines Member Of Parliament (MP) Leslie Miller has called for residents to be exempt from their mortgages for the month.

The plea comes after days of residents being forced to seek refuge in hotels and the homes of family members.

“I’m asking Mr. Speaker in fact that the government would take into consideration the possibility of the mortgage corporation to negate those people mortgages for the month of March,” he said.

“For those persons who live directly in Jubilee Gardens as well as those in Tall Pines and the front road Gladstone Road. I think it’s only worthy that the government give due consideration to it for the pain and suffering they have gone through over the last few week.”

Mr. Miller meantime tipped his hat to his parliamentary colleague, Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett.

He said Mr. Dorsett is doing his best to get the situation under control.

The fire that started at a nearby property almost two Sundays ago displaced hundreds of families.

The government has received major criticism over the past few days about the proximity of the community to the landfill.

Residents of the Jubilee Gardens area, who were told to evacuate expressed their frustration at the governments’ lack of initiative in remediation of the landfill as it has been expressed from Member of Parliament for Tall Pines Leslie Miller addresses the issue as ongoing for more than 25 years.