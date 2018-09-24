Three men are in Police custody after a quantity of dangerous drugs was allegedly found in their possession and recovered from the streets of New Providence, in two separate incidents on Saturday. In the first incident, shortly after 4:00pm, Drug Enforcement Officers conducted a search of a residence at Hawthorne Road, Oakes Field and recovered 4 plastic wraps with suspected marijuana. The drugs weighed 4 lbs. 12 oz. with a street value of $4,600.00.

In the second incident, shortly before 9:00pm, Drug Enforcement Officers, while on patrol on Cowpen Road, stopped and searched a white minivan with two male occupants, and recovered two packages with 15 pounds of suspected marijuana with a street value of $15,500.

The men were taken into custody and are expected to be arraigned before a Magistrate Court later this week.

Police are investigating a shooting incident Saturday, which left an adult male detained in hospital. Shortly after 10:00pm, a male as walking through a track road off Nigeria Drive, Flamingo Gardens, when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm, who shot him. The victim ran to a nearby residence and was assisted to hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police are also seeking the public’s assistance with any information that can assist in solving an early morning armed robbery. According to reports, shortly after 4:00am Sunday, a man was in his vehicle in the parking lot of a business establishment on Soldier Road, when he was approached by two armed men who robbed him of his of his silver Nissan Cube license number AT1976. Investigations are ongoing.

Officers from the Mobile Divisions conducted road checks in various parts of the island. Their efforts, which were intended to educate, reduce crime, and to minimize the ability of criminals to commit criminal activity, resulted in the arrest of nineteen (19) persons for outstanding criminal warrants, breech of bail conditions, assault and drug possession, over the past 24 hours. Additionally, 23 drivers were ticketed for various traffic violations.