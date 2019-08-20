Twenty-five year old Andre Spence Jr. was arraigned in the Magistrateâ€™s Court on Monday for allegedly stealing nearly $4,500 from Scotiabank and $40,000 Commonwealth Bank.

According to police, Spence had claimed to have taken money from Scotiabank between June 19 – 21 and July 2 â€“ 4 at Commonwealth Bank from Elizabeth Limâ€™s bank account.

The Sandpiper Drive resident was also charged with conspiracy to commit stealing with his co-conspirator 27-year-old Samuel Kemp.

Kemp was charged with six counts of money laundering and six counts of stealing back in July, in which he was charged with six counts of money laundering and six counts of stealing.

They both pleaded not guilty to all counts and both are expected back in court October 1.

They were advised of their right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.