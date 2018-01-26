North Androsians are expected to turn out in large numbers today to bid farewell to the six who perished last week when their plane went down.

Area MP Carlton Bowleg said the island of Andros is very close knitted so he’s expecting that “everyone in Andros who can be there will be there.”

Bowleg said to help with the grief, counsellors are on the ground from the ministry of Education as well as social services.

Those counsellors are speaking with family members, students and residents.

“Whatever therapy can be done is being done,” Bowleg said.

He added that he’s expecting a great show of support from his parliamentary colleagues.

“A good amount of them are coming down and we also expect some persons from the opposition as well,” Bowleg said.

The service will be held at 10am and Bowleg said the expectation is that the nation at large will show the families that they are there for them.

“We mourn along with them and the government will do what they can to bring some form of comfort during their time of bereavement,” Bowleg said.

Investigations are still ongoing as to the exact cause of the plane crash which occurred on Wednesday morning. Parts of the wreckage were found in waters of Mastic Point, Andros. The Piper Aztec Cessna was enroute to New Providence, but reportedly turned back for Andros due to bad weather.