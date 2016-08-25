Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney says the Baha Mar deal announcement made by Prime Minister Perry Christie Monday evening was nothing but a charade and the country is on its way to being fooled by the government once again.

While appearing as a guest on local ZNS talk show “Darrold Miller Live”, Mr. McCartney said Mr. Christie’s deal could not be verified therefore it was “not worth the paper it was written on.”

“The prime minster himself said this is an agreement to have an agreement, that’s almost like a situation of a letter of intent. That whole charade the other night was a farce in my view,” Mr. McCartney said.

“Because anything the prime minister said could not be substantiated. He said this is an agreement to agree, they have not agreed. I’m the lawyer here for 26 years.”

Mr. Christie told the country Monday night the Supreme Court approved an agreement between the government and Baha Mar’s secured creditor, China Export-Import Bank.

Mr. McCartney says the country has a lot do and the hope to rise above resides in the people not the government system.

“They also say you fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me,” he said.

“What happens when they fool you a third time? I talk about the PLP and the FNM as well because the status quo, we are where we are because of both administrations.”

The DNA leader reflected saying he was fooled when he was part of the Free National Movement (FNM) and that is his reasoning behind leaving the party.

Just yesterday, FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis says he too believed that the announcement was not transparent enough and that the public deserves to know the ins and outs of the deal.

Mr. Christie said during the announcement that over the next several days a written explanation of the deal would be provided.

However, many remain speculated on whether this would happen or not.